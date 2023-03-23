Tottenham leaders don't think 49-year-old is the right manager to replace Conte











Senior leaders at Tottenham Hotspur aren’t convinced of the idea of appointing Thomas Tuchel to replace Antonio Conte as their new manager in the coming days.

Spurs are all set to part ways with the Italian after his outburst last weekend. Conte was furious after his side allowed a 3-1 lead to slip, and he had a go at everyone in his post-match press conference.

Tottenham are now on the lookout for a new manager, and Tuchel’s name has been making the rounds. However, this may not end up going through.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Tottenham leaders don’t think Thomas Tuchel is the right manager for them

Conte is an elite manager and his recent antics won’t change that. Yes, it’s time for Spurs to get rid of him, but replacing the Italian will not be easy at all.

Tottenham have been linked with over 10 managers over the last few days, and Tuchel is clearly the most successful among all of them.

The 49-year-old German has won trophies in Germany, France and England, and even though things ended badly at Chelsea, most fans will agree that he’s a phenomenal tactician.

However, senior leaders at Tottenham don’t think he’s the man.

That’s according to Ben Jacobs, who wrote for CaughtOffside on Substack: “My understanding has always been Thomas Tuchel is not a leading candidate.

“He is obviously a top coach, but not seen as quite the right fit by the senior leadership team at Spurs. And after Conte’s outbursts, finding the right type of personality, not just coach, may well prove important.”

Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images

TBR View:

Tuchel is a phenomenal football manager.

The German has won trophies at almost every club he has been at, and he is arguably Spurs’ best option if they want to end their trophy drought as quickly as possible.

However, Tuchel has his mad moments too, and even though he may not have an outburst as big as the one Conte did last weekend, he’s not the sort to hide his feelings if he doesn’t get his way.

That may well be why Tottenham’s leaders don’t fancy him even though he is available at the moment.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Show all