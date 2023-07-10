Tottenham keen with ‘incredible’ World Cup star destined to leave club; he’ll cost just £17.1m

Tottenham Hotspur apparently still have Yassine Bounou on their radar with the goalkeeper destined to leave Sevilla during the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from AS, which notes that the Morocco international will cost just £17.1 million after losing his place as the Europa League champions’ number one.

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Yassine Bounou – also known as Bono – was one of the revelations of the World Cup last year. He played a key role in Morocco reaching the semi-finals in Qatar. In the process, they became the first African nation to reach the last four.

Tottenham have Yassine Bounou on their radar

However, it proved to be a frustrating second-half of the campaign with Sevilla. He only managed one more league appearance after the end of March. And it seems that the 2-1 loss to Real Madrid will indeed prove to be his final La Liga appearance for the club.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

According to AS, Bounou is destined to leave Andalusia this summer. Sevilla need to raise funds in this window. And thus, the 32-year-old has got the green light to move on for a fee of £17.1 million.

AS adds that Inter have Bounou on their radar as a potential replacement for André Onana. But interestingly, the report claims that Tottenham also continue to monitor his situation.

The links with Spurs are a surprise given that they have already signed Guglielmo Vicario this summer. And actually, Hugo Lloris right now remains on the club’s books.

Fraser Forster meanwhile, proved to be a decent understudy last season. So if Lloris departs, you would not be entirely surprised if Ange Postecoglou was content with Forster as Vicario’s backup.

But it would have the potential to be brilliant business if they could have Bounou battling with Vicario. The Moroccan has been labelled an ‘incredible‘ goalkeeper. And the fee is not that high for a club like Tottenham.

Obviously, Bounou may not want to leave Sevilla for another battle over the number one spot. So a move is surely unlikely at this stage.

But in an ideal world, Tottenham would surely benefit from having two outstanding goalkeepers vying for the starting spot.