Tottenham keen on signing ‘intelligent’ penalty expert to replace Harry Kane

Tottenham continue to add players to their list of potential Harry Kane replacements as a move to Bayern Munich looks more and more likely.

Kane is the subject of strong interest from Bayern and that interest doesn’t seem to be going away. As yet, Kane isn’t anchoring for a move, albeit there is little sign he will pen a new contract either.

With that in mind, Tottenham are preparing a list of potential replacements and according to the Daily Mail, have now identified Brazilian striker Arthur Cabral as a player of interest.

Photo by RvS.Media/Basile Barbey/Getty Images

Cabral scored 17 goals last season for Fiorentina in another impressive campaign. The 25-year-old has made quite the impression since moving to Europe, and is an expert penalty taker.

Per a report from Breaking the Lines, who describe Cabral as an ‘intelligent poacher’, Cabral had quite the record from the spot, scoring all of the first 11 penalties he took since moving to Europe.

For Tottenham, replacing Kane could end up being one of their biggest issues this summer. If he is indeed sold to Bayern, then Daniel Levy knows it might take more than just one player to fill the void.

Cabral can help Tottenham

But that doesn’t mean he can replace Harry Kane. In fact, few will be able to come close to doing that.

Kane’s loss will be huge for Tottenham and just like when Gareth Bale left, it represents a big challenge for Spurs in terms of do they go big for one replacement, or spend on multiple players.

With Bale’s sale, it didn’t work out too well in bringing different players in. But whether or not that influences the decision when Kane leaves, remains to be seen.

Cabral is certainly a talented forward with plenty to offer. But is he Harry Kane? Not even close.