Tottenham genuinely do want to sign Jadon Sancho this summer.

That’s what Ben Jacobs has reported on The United Stand YouTube channel.

The journalist was asked about Sancho’s future at Manchester United amid some loose links to Tottenham, and he says that the Spurs reports that have emerged are in fact genuine.

Spurs have just hired Ange Postecoglou as their new manager, and it looks as though they may not be keen to move quickly to buy attacking reinforcments for their new gaffer.

Sancho interest genuine

Jacobs shared what he knows about Sancho.

“The Tottenham interest is real for sure. I’m sure people are putting two and two together to say what about a swap deal to offset the fee. That’s not my understanding, but the Tottenham interest is genuine. There is a lot of work for Spurs to do in terms of their recruitment strategy,” Jacobs said.

Be careful

Tottenham need to tread very carefully if they’re considering a move for Jadon Sancho.

The winger has flattered to deceive so far at Manchester United, and Spurs need to have a clear plan of how they’re going to get the best out of him in north London.

Look, there is a talented player in there somewhere. He was tipped as a potential Ballon d’Or winner at one point by Achraf Hakimi, but his confidence is shot and he doesn’t look suited to the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou would have to work wonders to get Sancho back to his best at Spurs, and we can’t help but worry about Tottenham if they’re going down this route.

This would be a very risky signing for Spurs, and one they need to do all sorts of due diligence on before proceeding.