Tottenham insiders ‘taken aback’ by £22m player over the past few weeks

A new era has arrived at Tottenham Hotspur with Ange Postecoglou as the manager and Son Heung-min as his captain.

Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who previously wore the armband, is seeking a move away from the club.

And Harry Kane, who would’ve been the favourite to take over from Lloris as captain, has already left.

Son, one of Tottenham’s longest-serving players and captain of his country, seemed like the next logical choice.

However, according to football.london, there was surprise among Spurs insiders regarding Postecoglou’s decision to pick Son as captain.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The South Korea star wasn’t part of Tottenham’s leadership group in recent years, despite being one of Spurs’ older players.

Lloris, Kane, Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also formed part of this group. However, none of these are in leadership roles under Postecoglou.

He picked Son as captain, and James Maddison and Cristian Romero as his vice-captains.

Postecoglou’s decision to name the £22million forward as his new captain is already paying dividends.

As per football.london, even those who did not see him as a leader at club level have been ‘taken aback’ by just how much Son has relished the new challenge.

Apparently, Spurs insiders have noticed him grow quickly with the responsibility.

He has become an active leader when, previously, he was simply a popular member of the squad.

Indeed, Son was the one who came up with the idea of the team huddle by the travelling Tottenham fans at Brentford.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Our view

Credit to Son for stepping up to the occasion, like all great footballers – indeed, all great people – do.

And credit to Postecoglou for choosing Son as captain. In hindsight, it really was a no-brainer.

Tottenham have started the season well and it’ll be exciting to see how they fare over the coming months.

After so many false dawns, Spurs are looking good again. And it’s not just the results, but the style of play too.