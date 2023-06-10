Tottenham insiders are seriously excited by what Postecoglou can do with £42m player

Tottenham are preparing for another new era under Ange Postecoglou after they confirmed him as their new manager.

Spurs are looking to kick on under the former Celtic man and are prepared to back him in the market over the summer.

However, key players within the Spurs squad will also be hoping to kick on under the new boss and according to The Athletic, Spurs insiders are particularly keen on seeing how Cristian Romero does.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham insiders excited by Cristian Romero

According to The Athletic, there is a hope that Postecoglou can bring the very best out of Romero. After a brilliant start to his Spurs career, his club form dipped at times last term despite winning the World Cup with Argentina.

It’s claimed that Romero’s pace will be of interest to Postecoglou if he plays a similar way to how he has had his Celtic side set up.

With that in mind, the £42m signing is expected to be a key player under the Aussie.

Currently on a whopping £165k-a-week contract, Romero is one of the very top earners at Tottenham. Postecoglou, then, will be keen to see Romero produce the goods given the outlay.

Time to shine

There is so much focus on Harry Kane at Tottenham that a lot of the other players often either go under the radar or don’t step up like Kane does.

For Romero, he needs to be stepping up to the plate. This is a World Cup winning defender who was outstanding in Qatar.

Spurs paid huge money for him as well and next season, he needs to show his worth properly.

Romero is a quality player on his day. But he needs to iron out the rash errors in his game and under Postecoglou, he could well flourish.