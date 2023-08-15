Tottenham in talks to offload ‘one of the best players in the world’ – journalist

A new era has begun at Tottenham Hotspur with Ange Postecoglou in and Harry Kane out of Spurs.

The new Tottenham manager has bolstered his ranks considerably, but more outgoings are likely in the coming weeks.

Giovani Lo Celso, whose future at Spurs has been uncertain for a while now, could be one of the potential departures.

The Argentina ace hasn’t played competitively for Tottenham for 18 months now, having been on loan at Villarreal.

During pre-season, Postecoglou gave Lo Celso a chance, and he did well, suggesting his time at Spurs wasn’t up yet.

The 27-year-old made the bench for Tottenham against Brentford, but didn’t get any game time as a substitute.

Now, speculation linking Lo Celso with a Spurs departure has begun doing the rounds again.

For instance, Rudy Galetti has taken to Twitter to claim that Spurs are currently in talks with Real Betis over Lo Celso.

The deal involving the Seville-based side would be a loan with an option to buy, said the journalist.

And despite Barcelona’s interest in Lo Celso, the player would apparently prefer a return to his old club.

Our view

It really looked like Lo Celso was gearing up for a rebirth at Tottenham in wake of his heroics in Spain.

Let’s face it, the Spurs playmaker is very highly rated by a lot of his peers.

Lionel Messi likes him, and former Villarreal teammate Geronimo Rulli previously deemed him ‘one of the best players in the world’.

That said, if Tottenham are now gearing up to offload him once again, another loan seems like a waste of time for all concerned.

Lo Celso really could do with some consistency in his career for once. If Spurs want to keep him, fine. If not, they should just sell him.

Admittedly it may not be that easy for some clubs to afford him. However, surely a loan with obligation would be a better idea then just an option to buy?