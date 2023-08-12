Tottenham in talks over ‘lightning-quick’ star as Harry Kane replacement – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur have sold Harry Kane and will now need to bring in suitable replacements quickly.

On Saturday, Spurs announced that the England captain had left Tottenham to join Bayern Munich.

Spurs have reportedly made £86million up front for Kane, with add-ons taking the deal to £100million.

The rumour mill will now go into overdrive as Tottenham look to who will be able to fill some very big shoes.

One name that has been doing the rounds is Gent’s Gift Orban, one of the best young forwards in Europe.

Rudy Galetti has now told GiveMeSport that the 21-year-old is “top of the list” for Tottenham at present.

“Tottenham are seriously interested in Gift Orban,” he said on Friday, ahead of the Kane deal officially going through.

“With the possible farewell of Harry Kane, the English club have already started talks with the representative of Orban to explore the opportunity to sign and to test the room of negotiation.

“The Nigerian player to date is at the top of the list for Spurs.”

‘No shortage of desirable qualities for a forward’

Tottenham now have a substantial boost to their finances with regards to bolstering their ranks in the last few weeks of the transfer window.

Admittedly, replacing Kane is going to be difficult. He’s one of the best strikers in the world, no doubt about that.

However, Spurs have struggled in recent years to bring in top new strikers, likely because any targets might’ve felt dislodging Kane from the starting XI was an impossible task.

Now that’s no longer the case, Tottenham should find it somewhat easier to convince centre-forwards to make the move to Spurs.

Orban is certainly a good shout for Tottenham. His record in recent years is frightening, especially considering he’s still just 21.

Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

He has been deemed a ‘lightning-quick’ striker with ‘no shortage of desirable qualities for a forward’.

The Nigeria Under-21 ace played for Norwegian outfit Stabaek in 2021-22, and registered 19 goals and seven assists from 24 outings.

The following season, he moved to Gent, where he bagged an impressive 20 goals and 2 assists from 22 appearances.

And this season, despite being just three games in, Orban has five goals, including a Europa Conference League hat-trick.

Better still for Tottenham, The Times have reported that his price tag is a mere £23million. Spurs could well sign him and have plenty of cash left over for other reinforcements.