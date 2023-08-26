Tottenham Hotspur may just have a ‘Toby Alderweireld incarnate’ in their ranks

Tottenham Hotspur remain unbeaten in the Premier League season after running out 2-0 winners at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Spurs took the lead after just 17 minutes through James Maddison, who was passed fit to play after suffering an ankle knock last time out.

The Tottenham summer signing turned the ball in inside the box following Pape Matar Sarr’s fine through-ball.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Spurs then doubled their advantage 18 minutes into the second half through Dejan Kulusevski, who ended a goal drought in the process.

Destiny Udogie exchanged passes with Son Heung-min before keeping the ball in play and finding Kulusevski, who netted from close range for his first goal since January.

While the Tottenham front line continues to impress, the Spurs back line secured a second consecutive Premier League clean sheet.

Since Micky van de Ven joined Tottenham, their defence has gone up a level. They’ve gone from leaky to watertight.

The Dutchman clocked up some impressive stats on the day, as per Whoscored.

He got the most touches of the ball in the game (85) and also made the most passes (72).

Not only that, but Van de Ven’s passing accuracy was an impressive 94.4 percent. He also weighed in with seven clearances, two tackles, one interception and one block.

‘Very accomplished’

In terms of post-match player ratings, the Evening Standard made a particularly exciting comparison involving the 22-year-old, who they rated 8 out of 10.

“Looks and plays mysteriously like Toby Alderweireld reincarnate,” they wrote. “A strong runner on and off the ball.”

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Football.london also gave Van de Ven an 8 out of 10 rating and wrote: “Under pressure on a handful of occasions but kept his cool and passed out from the back to get Tottenham moving upfield.

“A very accomplished performance from the new signing, with a couple of very good tackles thrown in for good measure.”

What a signing Van de Ven is. Postecoglou is well known for working magic in the transfer market, and in the space of just one summer, he has struck gold several times at Spurs.