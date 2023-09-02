Tottenham hoping Saudi clubs now make a move for their 26-year-old after deadline passes

Tottenham had a busy transfer window in the end but didn’t quite get players out of the door like they would have liked.

Ange Postecoglou got his wish in signing Brennan Johnson on deadline day. However, a number of players he wanted gone remained on the books.

One of those players was Tanguy Ndombele. And now, Spurs are hoping clubs from Saudi Arabia come in for the Frenchman.

Tottenham hoping for Saudi offers for Tanguy Ndombele

Ndombele has once again failed to impress a Tottenham manager. Postecoglou is thought to be unhappy with the midfielder’s basic principles, such as time keeping and attitude in training.

And now, according to The Evening Standard’s live blog late last night, Spurs are banking on an offer from Saudi Arabia or Turkey to take Ndombele off their hands.

“Spurs are not giving up on offloading Tanguy Ndombele, although a move to a European club is now all but over,” The Standard wrote.

“The Saudi and Turkish remain open, which gives Spurs hope of shifting the Frenchman at a later date. Ndombele turned down interest from Galatasaray and Fenerbahce earlier this month but it remains to be seen if he will have a change of heart once all other options are exhausted.”

Ndombele has been nothing short of a flop since he arrived for more than £50m. He did do well with Napoli last year but the Italian side have not taken him back.

Time to move on for everyone

What a shame this move has been for everyone involved, not least Tottenham, who continue to pay him huge wages on top of the mammoth fee they shelled out.

Ndombele has simply not done the business and even in moments where he has done ok, it’s still never been consistent.

A move now is best for everyone. And if Saudi Arabia do come in for him, then that will suit everyone right down to the ground.