With the international break now over, Tottenham Hotspur can look ahead to their upcoming Premier League clash.

The Evening Standard has published an article looking at the fitness of several Spurs players who are or were on the sidelines.

Apparently, Tottenham are hopeful that Brennan Johnson will be back for Ange Postecoglou’s side against Fulham on Monday.

The 22-year-old Spurs gem had suffered a hamstring injury in the North London derby that has kept him out of action since.

Johnson missed out on Tottenham’s wins over Liverpool and Luton, as well as Wales’ recent internationals against Gibraltar and Croatia.

‘Earlier this month, Standard Sport reported that Tottenham are hoping he can return against Fulham,’ wrote the outlet.

‘That remains the plan, but him being passed fit is not guaranteed.’

Our view

Johnson joined Tottenham to much fanfare this summer, with Spurs paying Nottingham Forest a reported £47.5million for his signature.

The ‘devastating‘ talent has shown glimpses of talent and looks like he can become a star under Postecoglou.

Joining Tottenham late and not having a pre-season with the club, as well as fitness issues, mean Johnson hasn’t properly got going at N17.

However, once he’s available and up to speed, it’ll be exciting to see how he fares for the Lilywhites.

Johnson is an exciting talent with a bright future in the game, while Spurs are playing well and on the right track for success.