The Athletic reports that Thomas Frank’s work at Brentford hasn’t gone unnoticed at Tottenham Hotspur, with doubt surrounding Antonio Conte’s future at the club.

Conte is set to return to the touchline tomorrow night for the Champions League clash against AC Milan after recovering from gallbladder surgery in Italy.

The Spurs boss will need to lift the mood around Hotspur Way after his side crashed out of the FA Cup before losing to Wolves last week.

The Italian’s future at Tottenham remains unclear, with his current deal set to run until the end of the season.

There seems to be little indication that he is willing to remain in north London beyond the end of the season and it seems that Spurs are eyeing possible replacements already.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Frank’s work hasn’t gone unnoticed at Tottenham

The Athletic reports that staff at Tottenham have taken note of Frank’s ‘excellent’ work with the Bees.

Brentford are currently flying high in the Premier League as they sit in ninth place after a 3-2 win over Fulham last night.

Frank’s men are only seven points behind Conte’s Spurs in the table, with two games in hand. And while it is unlikely that they will finish above Tottenham this season, his work in west London hasn’t gone unnoticed by the Lilywhites.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Frank has guided Brentford into the Premier League and established them as a top-flight club during his spell as manager.

It’s no surprise that the Dane is attracting interest from the likes of Spurs, especially as it seems more and more likely by the day that Conte will leave at the end of the season.

The 49-year-old could be a brilliant option for Spurs and they have benefited from taking promising managers from Premier League clubs that are further down in the table in the past.

It remains to be seen whether Frank is ready to step up to a bigger club like Tottenham, but he should certainly be under consideration if Spurs do need to replace Conte over the coming months.

