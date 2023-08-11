Tottenham have spoken to ‘lightning-quick’ striker to potentially replace Kane

Tottenham Hotspur will soon begin life without Harry Kane on their books.

According to multiple sources, the Spurs talisman is on his way to Bayern Munich for a medical ahead of a move.

With Kane’s future settled (barring an extraordinary late turn of events, Spurs will need to look forward.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

In terms of bolstering their attacking ranks, Tottenham have been linked with a host of forwards in recent months.

Spurs have got one over the line in Alejo Veliz, but with Kane now seemingly leaving, they’ll likely want more.

According to 90Min, Gent star Gift Orban is one of the players on the Tottenham shortlist.

The report claims Spurs representatives have spoken to the Nigeria international over a potential move to N17.

Tottenham have also approached Lille’s Jonathan David, Montpellier’s Elye Wahi and Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic, according to the report.

Our view

On the plus side, Tottenham will get a hefty fee for Kane. However, they’ll need to bring in a top replacement quickly, with the season starting this weekend.

Orban is certainly a good shout for Spurs. He’s young, incredibly talented, has high-level experience, and isn’t particularly expensive either.

He’s a ‘lightning-quick’ striker with ‘no shortage of desirable qualities for a forward’. He has even been deemed ‘one of Europe’s hottest football commodities‘ this year.

Earlier this week, Orban scored a hat-trick in Europa Conference League qualifying to take his tally to a staggering 25 goals from 25 matches over the past seven months.

Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

The Times have reported that the goal machine’s price tag is £23million, but Tottenham “think that a deal could be made for about £20million”.

For that price, Spurs could well bring him along with another striker, maybe a more established one in the region of £50million.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. Tottenham will surely ramp up their interest in strikers once Kane is off their books.