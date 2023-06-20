Tottenham have reportedly made bid for £22m ‘leader’ likened to Jan Vertonghen

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set their sights on Victor Nelsson this summer.

A number of reports from Turkey have linked Spurs with the Galatasaray defender this month.

Last week, Turkiye Gazetesi claimed that Tottenham had made a bid for Nelsson.

However, Spurs were apparently €3m short of the 24-year-old’s €25m (around £22m) clause.

Now, a fresh update from Hurriyet has seemingly provided a big boost for Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham.

As per Sport Witness, Nelson has told his club to ‘let me go’ and ‘accept the offer’ Spurs have made for him.

Last season, Gala reportedly convinced the Denmark international to stay amid interest from Sevilla.

However, Nelsson now ‘wants to leave and go’ to Tottenham, who are looking to rebuild under Postecoglou.

Tottenham target Victor Nelsson – factfile

Nelsson seems like a good shout for Spurs, whose defence was not really up to scratch last season.

But what can Tottenham fans expect from him were he to join the Lilywhites this summer?

A scouting report by Medium on Nelsson was published back in 2020.

They deemed him a ‘great passer of the ball’ who is ‘extremely composed and relaxed, more than comfortable of playing the ball with both feet’.

Nelsson, a ‘leader from the back’, also has ‘fantastic defensive and positional awareness and has great knowledge of the game.’

In addition, Nelsson’s ‘ability to defend 1v1 is superb’, and he ‘is barely ever beat by his opponent’.

They concluded by saying: ‘Overall, I think we will be seeing Nelsson in the top five leagues very soon.

‘His great technical abilities on the ball in addition with his excellent 1v1 defending he would be a real asset to any possession-based side.’

On Twitter, there have been comparisons to Tottenham great Jan Vertonghen and Napoli ace Kim Min-jae.

Last season, Nelsson made 35 appearances for Gala, including 33 in the Superlig. He has also won 10 Denmark caps.