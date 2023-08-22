Tottenham have now made first move over signing £55m striker this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have approached Lille over the signing of striker Jonathan David this summer.

That’s according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, who has been speaking to GiveMeSport about Spurs’ interest in David.

Tottenham may be on the lookout for a new striker after losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich this month.

Ange Postecoglou’s men have fared well without the Englishman so far having picked up a statement win over Manchester United on Saturday.

But Richarlison is yet to find the back of the net this season and while it’s still early days, his performances have been far from encouraging.

Spurs have been linked with a host of attackers as they bid to bolster Postecoglou’s forward line before the window closes, with Jonathan David said to be of interest.

And Galetti claims Tottenham have already asked Lille about the conditions of a deal to sign the Canadian international.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham move for David

Speaking to GMS, Galetti claimed that David is keen to leave Lille and make the step up to the Premier League.

“As we know for a suitable offer, the Canadian player could leave Lille and he’s keen to make a big leap to a top club and a big leap to the Premier League,” the journalist said.

“Tottenham are well-informed about him. The price tag set by the French club is around £55 million.

“Spurs have already approached Lille asking about the conditions of the deal and exploring for sure the cost, but as of today no official move has been made.”

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

David has impressed at Lille over the past few seasons and seems ready to make the step up to English football.

The 23-year-old netted 26 times in all competitions last season and also boasts a brilliant goalscoring record on the international stage.

Indeed, he’s bagged 25 goals in 42 appearances for Canada and also boasts exceptional pace.

It will be intriguing to see what Tottenham decide to do over the next couple of weeks. Postecoglou could well decide to stick by Richarlison until January at least, with Ivan Toney also a target for Tottenham.

But David would certainly be an exciting option for Spurs and he’s already shown he has a keen eye for goal.