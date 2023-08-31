Tottenham have now given ‘brilliant’ player permission to undergo medical with PL rival

Sergio Reguilon has been given permission by Tottenham Hotspur to undergo a medical ahead of a potential loan move to Manchester United.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which suggests that the Spaniard is now set to travel ahead of completing his switch.

Sergio Reguilon has emerged as a surprise target for Erik ten Hag’s side in the last few days. Manchester United are looking to sign a new left-back after Luke Shaw sustained an injury.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

The Athletic notes that Marc Cucurella was the top target for United. However, the report claims that his appearance for Chelsea in the Carabao Cup this week caused an issue. If United decided to terminate his loan in January, he would then not be able to join another club this season.

Reguilon has permission to undergo Manchester United medical

With that, Reguilon has moved up the wishlist. And it appears that a move is getting closer and closer. In fact, The Athletic reports that Tottenham have now given the 26-year-old permission to undergo a medical ahead of a season-long loan.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

With the hours counting down, Reguilon leaving on loan looks to be better than nothing. Ultimately, he looks to be out of Ange Postecoglou’s plans. He has not enjoyed a single minute of game-time so far this season.

With the deadline looming, it does appear that Tottenham are not going to be able to sell Reguilon permanently. So a loan is not a terrible option, assuming that Manchester United are going to cover a large portion of his wages.

It is a surprise that things have not worked out for Reguilon at Tottenham. He has shown glimpses of being a ‘brilliant‘ player.

So this is really a fantastic opportunity for the Spain international to get his career back on track.