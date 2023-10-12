Tottenham have now enquired about midfielder with two assists in the Champions League this season

Tottenham Hotspur are amongst the clubs to have reached out to Royal Antwerp to ask about Arthur Vermeeren, with plenty of European heavyweights eyeing the 18-year-old.

That is according to a report from 90min, which claims that Arsenal and Manchester City are also interested in the midfielder.

Arthur Vermeeren appears to be one of the next seriously exciting talents to emerge from Belgium in recent years. The youngster is already closing in on a half-century of appearances for Royal Antwerp in all competitions.

Photo by BRUNO FAHY/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

He completed 90 minutes against both Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League this season. In fact, he provided two assists in the 3-2 loss to Shakhtar earlier this month. He has also been named in the Belgium squad for this international break.

Tottenham enquire about Arthur Vermeeren

His form is not going unnoticed. 90min reports that Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City have all enquired about signing Vermeeren. Meanwhile, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are also admirers of the youngster.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It is not clear whether Tottenham are planning to step up their interest. But they do have an ace up their sleeve if they do make a move.

Toby Alderweireld is Antwerp’s captain. So you would imagine that he would put in a good word for his old club. Vincent Janssen is another former Tottenham player on the club’s books.

There is clearly a lot of competition for his signature. So Tottenham will face a tough task trying to get a deal done.

But clearly, it is an exciting time to join Spurs. They have made a brilliant start to the season under Ange Postecoglou. And Postecoglou is most definitely willing to put his faith in younger players if he believes that they are ready.

Certainly, Tottenham fans will be optimistic if they end up signing another Belgian midfielder to anchor their midfield.