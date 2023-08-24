Tottenham are getting desperate in their search for a Harry Kane replacement – we mean really desperate.

Indeed, there are some depths that you just don’t go to in football, and for Tottenham, one line that they never cross is doing business with Arsenal.

These two are the greatest of enemies both on and off the pitch, and they very rarely, if ever, do business with one another.

However, desperate times call for desperate measures, and Spurs have now reached out to Arsenal to see if they can sign one of their players.

Indeed, according to The Mail, Tottenham are among the teams who have asked about signing Folarin Balogun this summer.

The American striker had a fantastic season in Ligue 1 last time around, and Spurs are keen to bring him in.

This is a very interesting rumour to say the least for a number of reasons.

Of course, the rivalry between Spurs and Arsenal makes this incredibly interesting, but perhaps the most intriguing part of this potential deal are the underlying stats around Balogun.

According to some statistical analysis done by The Athletic using SmarterScout metrics, Balogun is the most similar player in Europe to Harry Kane.

To be fair, a quick glance at WhoScored will tell you the same.

Both players average 3.4 and 3.5 shots per game respectively, they both make 1 and 1.1 key passes respectively, and their shot conversion numbers are also quite similar.

Balogun’s style of play is quite similar to Kane’s and if Spurs are looking for a like-for-like replacement then perhaps they should look no further.

Of course, convincing Arsenal to sell them a player won’t be easy, but in terms of fit, there may not be a better player out there for Spurs than Balogun.