Tottenham have now agreed six-year contract with player; fee still being discussed with offer on table

Micky van de Ven is one step away from joining Tottenham Hotspur, with the defender agreeing a six-year contract in North London.

That is according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, which notes that Spurs have made an offer worth up to £38.7 million on the table for the Wolfsburg starlet.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Micky van de Ven looks to be well on his way towards becoming Tottenham’s next signing of the summer. Of course, it has been common knowledge throughout the window that Spurs must strengthen at the back.

Van de Ven agrees six-year contract with Tottenham

It has been a frustrating time for supporters. But it appears that they have made a breakthrough in their pursuit of the Dutchman.

Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Tottenham have offered £34.4 million up front for van de Ven. They still need to agree a fee with the Bundesliga side. But the player himself has committed to a contract until 2029.

Given van de Ven’s age, it was always likely that he was going to be signed as a player largely for the future. And news of this long-term contract certainly suggests that Tottenham see the 22-year-old as someone who can play a key role for years to come.

It is encouraging that a deal appears to be edging closer and closer. And Ange Postecoglou is someone who will have few reservations about throwing him in immediately if he deems that he is at the right level.

But Tottenham fans will hope that van de Ven is not the last defensive signing this summer. Spurs’ backline was almost shambolic last season. And the young Dutchman is unlikely to resolve all of their issues.

It is a promising start. But more definitely needs to be done.