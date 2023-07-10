Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly not given up hope of signing Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

That’s according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, with the outlet claiming that Vlahovic’s future in Turin is hanging in the balance.

Tottenham will face a huge decision over the coming weeks as Harry Kane’s future looks uncertain.

The 29-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at Spurs and Bayern Munich are keen to bring him in this summer.

The Bundesliga champions launched a fresh £68 million bid for the England captain yesterday and while that is expected to be rejected, Spurs could be eyeing a potential replacement for Kane.

Tottenham not giving up on Vlahovic

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Tottenham have not given up on signing Vlahovic this summer.

The Serbian striker is receiving interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United too.

Juventus are expected to oversee a huge clear-out of the current playing squad this summer and Vlahovic could be among the big-name departures.

Vlahovic has proven to be a lethal goalscorer in Italy as he’s netted 61 goals in 140 Serie A appearances.

The 23-year-old has been lauded as a ‘ridiculous’ talent by Micah Richards and he’s been long-linked with a move to England.

Yet, it would be a surprise to see Tottenham move for him this summer, especially as they seem determined to keep Kane at the club.

Of course, Spurs will undoubtedly have some kind of contingency plan in place should their talisman depart over the next year.

There’s no doubt that Vlahovic would a brilliant option for Tottenham if Kane does leave.

But with Bayern Munich currently some way off matching Spurs’ demands, the Englishman looks set to be playing his football in North London next season.