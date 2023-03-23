Tottenham have made enquiry for £57m Manchester City star











Tottenham Hotspur have recently made an enquiry for Aymeric Laporte as they look to sign a new centre-back.

There is so much uncertainty surrounding Spurs right now. There appear to be question marks over the futures of Antonio Conte, Fabio Paratici and Harry Kane amongst others.

But one thing that is without question is that Tottenham need to make some big signings this summer. And according to Football Transfers, one of the players they have made an enquiry for is Aymeric Laporte.

Laporte has had a frustrating season for Manchester City this term. He has actually only made seven appearances in the Premier League. And he has not played in three league games in a row during the campaign.

Tottenham make enquiry for Laporte

It would be little surprise if he looked to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer. And it seems that Tottenham may be one side who look at making a possible bid.

Football Transfers reports that Spurs have made an enquiry for the Spain international. It is not yet clear however, whether they plan to make a bid for the 28-year-old.

Laporte will not come cheap. Manchester City spent £57 million to sign him from Athletic in 2018.

You would imagine that they would not be demanding that kind of fee for him in the summer. But he still has a couple of years left on his contract.

Laporte has won four Premier League titles, amongst other honours.

Pep Guardiola previously told the Manchester Evening News that he was the best left-sided centre-back in the world, describing him as ‘incredible’.

Tottenham absolutely need a left-sided centre-back this summer with Clement Lenglet only on loan.

It would be a big statement if they signed Laporte in the summer.