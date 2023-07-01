Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made a ‘crazy offer’ to sign Galatasaray duo Nicolo Zaniolo and Victor Nelsson this summer.

The Ange Postecoglou era officially begins at Spurs today, but the Aussie has definitely had an influence over the transfers that have already been completed – Dejan Kulusevski’s loan deal was made permanent before Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison were brought in.

Now, Tottenham want to remain active in this window, and Turkish outlet Milliyet claim Danel Levy has made a ‘crazy offer’ for two Galatasaray players.

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Tottenham have made a ‘crazy offer’ to sign two players from the same club

Tottenham need at least one new central defender this summer, while a versatile attacker could also be really useful.

Galatasaray stars Victor Nelsson and Nicolo Zaniolo have both been linked with a move to Spurs for a while now – the Italian has been a target for years.

The report claims Tottenham have lodged a ‘crazy offer’ to sign both of them this summer – one worth a guaranteed fee between £25.8 million and £30 million plus two or three players in exchange.

The outlet doesn’t specify which players Tottenham have offered in the swap deal, but what’s clear is that Gala are not willing to accept this proposal at the moment.

It has been claimed that the Turkish giants are willing to let both players go but only if their combined valuation of £51.5 million is met by Spurs.

Zaniolo still has four years left on his contract at Galatasaray, while Nelsson has three. That puts the Turks in a strong position in transfer negotiations.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

TBR View:

Following the signing of James Maddison, Tottenham’s priority has to be on new centre-backs.

Yes, a talented attacking player like Zaniolo is an exciting option, but Spurs have plenty of players in the positions he plays already, and with no Champions League football next season, there’s no immediate need for him.

A centre-back, however, is an absolute priority now, and Nelsson, 24, is a very talented player.

However, we’re sure most Tottenham fans would rather sign Edmond Tapsoba or Micky van de Ven instead of the Galatasaray star this summer.