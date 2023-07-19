Tottenham have just beaten Manchester United to sign ‘phenomenal’ player

Manchester United are amongst the clubs Tottenham Hotspur have beaten to the signature of Ashley Phillips, as the Blackburn Rovers defender closes in on a switch to North London.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that Spurs are set to pay £3 million to the Championship side for the 18-year-old.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Ashley Phillips looks set to become Tottenham’s latest signing. However, he is unlikely to be involved in Ange Postecoglou’s plans next season.

Tottenham beat Manchester United to Phillips deal

90min reports that the teenager is set to be loaned out by Tottenham once he completes his £3 million switch.

Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It is a coup for Spurs to get a deal done. 90min claims that a number of Premier League sides were also keen on signing Phillips this summer – including Manchester United and Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Everton and Newcastle United were also admirers of the young defender.

It is likely to be a little while before Phillips makes a competitive debut for Tottenham once he signs. But there will be plenty of excitement that he will have a very bright future ahead.

Former Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray previously suggested that the centre-back is a ‘phenomenal‘ talent.

It is important that they find the right loan move for him. He made a handful of appearances in the Championship last season. So the next step is to potentially play regularly in either the second tier or League One.

The fact that the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool have missed out suggests that Tottenham have produced a real masterstroke getting a deal done.

Certainly, plenty of Spurs fans will be excited to see how he gets on once he is loaned out next season.