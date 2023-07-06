Tottenham have just beaten Barcelona to the signing of 23-year-old

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly beaten Barcelona to the signing of former Fulham winger Manor Solomon.

That’s according to The Athletic, with the outlet claiming that Barcelona held a serious interest in snapping up Solomon on a free transfer this summer.

Spurs are closing in on their third signing of the summer after completing deals for Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison last week.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier this week that Solomon is set to have his medical at Tottenham on Thursday morning ahead of his switch to North London.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The 23-year-old will leave Shakhtar Donetsk on a free transfer this summer after his contract was initially set to expire in December, according to The Athletic.

It comes after FIFA ruled in May that all foreign players based in Ukraine or Russia would be able to suspend their contracts again for another year.

And as Solomon’s contract was due to expire later this year, he’s become available on a free transfer.

Tottenham look set to snap up the Israeli winger and it seems they have beaten the likes of Barcelona to signing him.

Tottenham beat Barcelona to signing Solomon

The Athletic reports that Solomon was attracting interest from a host of clubs this summer.

Both Barcelona and RB Leipzig held a serious interest in the winger, but he looks set to join Tottenham this week.

Solomon impressed during a loan spell at Fulham last season as he got on the scoresheet five times in all competitions.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Spurs boast a wealth of attacking options with the likes of Heung-Min Son, Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane already at the club.

But after losing Lucas Moura and Arnaut Danjuma over the summer, Posetcoglou will need another attacking option.

Solomon could turn out to be an inspired piece of business for Spurs as he fits the bill as a winger who can comfortably operate on both sides.

He will likely be viewed as a backup option for Postecoglou, but he’s shown plenty of ‘quality‘ during the early stages of his career.