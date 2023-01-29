Tottenham have extensively scouted midfielder Jobe Bellingham











Tottenham Hotspur have extensively scouted Jobe Bellingham, but there is a feeling amongst his admirers that he is likely to either join Borussia Dortmund or link up with Jude Bellingham at his next club, according to a report from Football London.

Once again, Spurs are saving their business for later in the January transfer window. They have already welcomed Arnaut Danjuma on loan. And, as suggested by Football London, it would appear that Pedro Porro is on his way.

Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Tottenham fans will likely wish that more was being done. But it does appear that they are working on strengthening their options further.

Tottenham have scouted Jobe Bellingham extensively

Football London reports that Jobe Bellingham is one of the players on their radar. In fact, the report suggests that they have scouted the 17-year-old extensively. And they are not alone.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Bellingham has made 15 appearances for the Birmingham City first-team this season. Understandably, comparisons are always going to be made with his slightly older brother.

And it does appear that the England under-18 international is likely to follow further in his footsteps.

According to Football London, the expectation amongst some of the clubs keen to sign Jobe Bellingham is that he will either join Dortmund or reunite with his brother at his next side.

Tottenham do arguably need to improve when it comes to signing some of the best youngsters around. They do still manage to land their fair share. But it has been a tough time for younger players in the Spurs squad.

Not one teenager has played for Tottenham in the Premier League this season. And it would be the same story last year were it not for one substitute appearance for Dane Scarlett.

That may not help the club when they are trying to convince highly sought-after talents, such as Bellingham, to make the move.