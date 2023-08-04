Tottenham Hotspur fans have had an eventful few days on the transfer front, to put it mildly.

Reports have been doing the rounds suggesting Spurs could be closing in on three new signings.

On the other hand, Tottenham are now reportedly having to make a big decision on Harry Kane’s future.

Sticking with the more positive elements of these busy few days, let’s focus on a Spurs-bound player.

Tottenham are said to have sealed a deal for Rosario Central forward Alejo Veliz.

Photo by Rodrigo Valle – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano declared “here we go” on Veliz to Spurs on his Twitter on Thursday night.

There have also been reports from Veliz’s native Argentina on the imminent transfer.

TyC Sports have claimed that Veliz, one of his club’s ‘great figures’, had ‘closed his transfer to elite football’.

Spurs will be paying ‘more than the €15m clause’ (£11.8m) in ‘the most expensive sale’ in Rosario Central’s history.

The Argentine outlet elaborated that Tottenham are paying $17m (£13.3m) plus $6m (£4.7m) in bonuses for Veliz.

That’s a total of £18million in total that Spurs are reportedly paying Rosario Central for their striker.

In addition, Veliz’s current club apparently has a 10 percent sell-on clause from any future sale of the player.

Veliz will travel to England in the coming days to sign a five-year contract with Tottenham, added the report.

Our view

Credit to Tottenham for scouting, moving for and (reportedly) closing the deal for such an exciting talent.

Rosario Central have given some outstanding players to the world, and hopefully Veliz will be the next one.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Angel Di Maria, Giovani Lo Celso and Facundo Buonanotte all joined European football from Rosario over the past 16 years.

Now, Veliz is making the move, and let’s hope he can go on to become a top talent for Spurs.

Based on the speculation, the next step should be a medical and then an official announcement.

Micky van de Ven and Ashley Phillips could potentially join alongside him. It should be an interesting couple of days at N17.