James Ward-Prowse may well be one of the best players on the transfer market this summer after Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League.

The ‘fantastic’ midfielder is more than proven at this level, he’s one of the best set-piece takers around and he’s remarkably consistent.

All logic suggests that Ward-Prowse is deserving of a move to one of the top clubs in England, and according to Ben Jacobs, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, this is an avenue that Tottenham have explored.

Indeed, the journalist claims that Spurs have been speaking about Ward-Prowse for quite some time, claiming that private discussions about this signing were happening as far back as January.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Ward-Prowse has been discussed for months

Jacobs shared what he knows about the midfielder.

“Ward-Prowse will go somewhere for sure, and he would be a fantastic signing for any club. I’m not aware of anything advanced at this point, but Ward-Prowse is definitely someone Spurs have discussed internally as early as January,” Jacobs said.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Bargain to be had

There’s certainly a bargain to be had here with Ward-Prowse, and Tottenham need to make sure they’re at the front of this particular queue.

It’s not every season that a player of this quality is relegated from the Premier League, and his availablility should have Spurs on red alert.

Of course, it’s unclear how much Ward-Prowse will cost this summer, but with Southampton now in a very weak position after being relegated from the Premier League, they could well be pressured into selling their prized asset on the cheap.

Tottenham have been discussing this potential signing for six months, and now, it’s time to strike.