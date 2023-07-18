‘Tottenham have an interest’: Spurs could still go for £25m midfielder this summer – journalist

Tottenham still have an interest in Alex Scott this summer as the north London club look to make further additions to their squad.

That is according to Dean Jones who was speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast about the Bristol City star.

Jones says that while Bournemouth and Wolves have made offers for the EFL sensation, Spurs are still lurking in the background and could still move for the Bristol City ace before the close of play this summer.

However, with that being said, Jones made sure to note that the Robins want £25m for the player.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Spurs still want Scott

Jones shared what he knows about the youngster.

“Bournemouth offered £15m, Wolves offered £20m with incentives, so I don’t know if that’s 15 + 5 or something like that. Bristol City are adamant that it’s £25m and nobody has gone in there yet. Tottenham have an interest in Alex Scott too, I don’t know that Wolves can do it,” Jones said.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

What does he want?

Tottenham are by far and away the biggest club in this transfer race, but Scott still does have a big decision to make here.

Indeed, if Scott goes to Tottenham, the reality is that if he joins a side of that stature, he may not play as much as he would at a club like Bournemouth or Wolves.

Sometimes the best thing for a young player to do is to make a move to a ‘stepping stone’ sort of club, and with Scott yet to play a single game in the Premier League, perhaps a move to one of these mid-table sides would make more sense.

Scott has time on his side, and he doesn’t need to rush anything here.