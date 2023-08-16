Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed to the ‘release’ of Hugo Lloris, with the former Spurs skipper currently in talks with Lazio.

That’s according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who has shared an update on Lloris’ future on his website.

Lloris has been free to explore a move away from Spurs this summer after the club announced he had been left out of their pre-season tour of Asia.

The 36-year-old made the switch to North London back in 2012 as he joined from Lyon for a fee worth around £12 million.

He’s proven to be a loyal servant to the club and wore the armband for over seven years. But after the signing of Guglielmo Vicario, Spurs look set to embark on a new era and Lloris is closing in on a switch to Serie A.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Tottenham agree to ‘release’ Lloris

Di Marzio reports that Lazio have identified Lloris as their number-one goalkeeper target.

The former France captain is currently in talks with the Serie A outfit over a possible two-year deal.

It comes after Tottenham have agreed to ‘release’ their former captain, with negotiations between Lloris and Lazio progressing.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

It remains unclear whether Tottenham have agreed to ‘release’ Lloris on a free transfer after there have been suggestions that would be the case.

The Frenchman has been brilliant for Spurs over the years but it feels like the right time for him to move on.

He struggled for form last season and ultimately lost his place in the side to back-up goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

A switch to Italy would be a good move for Lloris at this stage of his career and Spurs will be hoping this deal goes through as they bid to trim a bloated squad before the window slams shut.