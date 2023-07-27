Tottenham have absolutely ‘outstanding’ 20-year-old in their ranks who’s ready to take PL by storm – TBR View

Tottenham Hotspur have a lot of young talent and Pape Sarr looks to be a top prospect who is ready to take the Premier League by storm.

Tottenham signed the midfielder in 2021. He was sent out on loan in his first season but then was kept at the club last season.

Despite this, he failed to make an impression under former Spurs manager Antonio Conte. In the end, he played 14 times, but only five were starts.

Now, Sarr looks to be impressing in pre-season under new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou and it could be his time to shine.

Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

Pape Sarr looks ready to breakthrough next season

Spurs have been enjoying pre-season in Australia and Sarr has been impressing. The midfielder had a fantastic game against London City Sailors.

Journalist Alasidair Gold emphasised his quality in the game. Sarr played in the first-half and like many, was subbed off at half-time as Ange Postecoglou switched the entire team for the second half.

Gold gave the central midfielder the best rating of the team that played in the first half (8/10) and massively praised him, via Football.London. Gold said: “A busy display and Spurs; best player of the half.”

He was given a start after impressing the manager. Before the game, Postecoglou said: “What a player. He never stops smiling, what else do you want from a footballer? He’s outstanding and he’s always happy.

Photo by Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

“I’ve seen plenty of outstanding players who are fairly miserable. He’s a great talent. That part really excited me at the moment that we have a clutch with Destiny, Pappy, Skippy.”

This high praise from both Gold, and more importantly the manager, emphasises the quality the 20 year-old has.

If he can keep up these top performances then there is no doubting that he is ready to play Premier League football and become a top talent in the division.