Tottenham fans were moaning at Rodrigo Bentancur yesterday for giving the ball away











Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte will be very pleased with his side’s performance yesterday.

Spurs came away from Deepdale with a 3-0 victory over Preston North End to advance to the next round of the FA Cup.

A report from Football London has outlined some of the key talking points from yesterday’s match.

Conte will be hoping Son Heung-min has turned a corner after scoring a brace last night.

The South Korean’s first finish was extraordinary, and after a tough season, yesterday’s performance was just what he needed.

There was also a debut for new signing Arnaut Danjuma.

The Dutchman marked it with a late goal after some good work from Dejan Kulusevski.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Conte was also able to start midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur for the third game running.

The Uruguayan returned from the World Cup with an adductor injury, missing their first four league fixtures.

However, as per Football London, Tottenham fans were groaning at Bentancur for giving the ball away too often in the first-half.

It’s very out of character for the £20m player who has been one of Tottenham’s stars this season.

Tottenham fans groan at Bentancur passing

Speaking about the 25-year-old, Football London wrote that, ‘A classy operator in the middle of the pitch and someone capable of gliding his way through midfield at ease, Bentancur turned it on midway through the first half with a brilliant pirouette on the halfway line to advance beyond Preston’s Ben Whiteman.

‘His exquisite turn went down incredibly well with the travelling Tottenham faithful behind the goal, but the cheers soon turned into groans moments later after he sloppily lost the ball when looking to make a simple pass to his teammate.

‘It was a moment that rather summed up his performance as he was far from his best in the cup win.’

Bentancur was replaced by Oliver Skipp after 70 minutes as Son doubled their lead.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Despite their defeat to Manchester City in the league last week, Pep Guardiola praised Bentancur’s passing.

The groaning from Tottenham’s fans yesterday shows just how high Bentancur’s standards normally are.

Spurs controlled the game yesterday, and even the odd wayward pass from the Uruguayan didn’t make too much difference.

With half of the Premier League already eliminated from the FA Cup, it could be Tottenham’s best chance of winning silverware this season.

They will still have to overcome both Manchester clubs, but the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal are already out.

Show all