Tottenham fans have just created a new chant for Daniel Levy and Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur fans were quick to come up with a new chant for Daniel Levy during their first league game of the season.

A report from The Athletic has shared more details about life at Tottenham post-Harry Kane.

After a summer of speculation, the 30-year-old star moved to Bayern Munich in a deal initially worth £86m.

Tottenham chief Daniel Levy didn’t appear to be keen to negotiate with the German giants throughout the transfer window.

Bayern were keen to be given an asking price, but instead had to have three bids rejected before Levy finally caved.

There’s already disillusion around the club with rising ticket prices prompting supporters to organise a protest ahead of this weekend’s match against Manchester United.

Losing Harry Kane has only created further angst among fans, with the timing of his departure – the day before their match against Brentford – particularly criticised.

Some Tottenham fans came up with a new chant for Daniel Levy during last weekend’s match.

It will be interesting to see if it catches on at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham fans have new chant for Levy

The report from The Athletic states that some fans tried to get a new song going in the away end of Brentford’s ground.

Instead of singing, “Harry Kane, he’s one of our own”, they instead sang to the same tune, “Harry Kane, he left ‘cos of you.”

Harry Kane has since come out and provided further explanation as to why he decided to join Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old said: “A lot of people talk about the trophies and why I came here, but ultimately it was to improve.

“To feel a new pressure of having to win titles every year, having to go far in the Champions League and pushing myself to that limit.”

Bayern do offer a very different challenge for Kane compared to Tottenham.

At Spurs, any success Kane has enjoyed has been welcomed but not expected, such as reaching the Champions League final.

However, Bayern are expected to dominate the Bundesliga every season and will want to be fighting to win the Champions League too.

Tottenham fans will still blame Levy for Kane leaving as their new chant suggests.

Kane may never have asked to move on for Spurs, but he has at least explained why he chose to make the move as ultimately the final decision would have been down to him.