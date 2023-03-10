Tottenham facing a big battle to convince 49-year-old to be their next manager











Tottenham have a battle on their hands to convince Thomas Tuchel to take over in the dugout from Antonio Conte.

The Sun report that Tuchel is not sure about taking the Spurs job having been out of work since his sacking by Chelsea in September.

The report says Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino are the top two contenders to take over in the hotseat when Conte goes.

That may be at the end of the season, or sooner, given that Tuchel and Pochettino are both currently out of work.

Tottenham need to convince Thomas Tuchel he would be backed

They also say that Daniel Levy needs to convince Tuchel he would be backed in the transfer market if he took over the club.

Levy’s transfer business has always been a bone of contention at Spurs, with the perception that he consistently makes his managers shop below the elite.

But he did spend money for Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, diverting at times away from his preference for young players with resale value.

Tuchel is apparently keen on working in England again, and is waiting for an opportunity to manage at the elite level again.

Spurs have the elite infrastructure but seem to be a team in transition, with no clear identity having appointed three consecutive defensive managers.

Tuchel has thrown his hat in the ring for the England job too, although that will now not come up until after Euro 2024 next summer.