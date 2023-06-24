Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bolster their ranks in wake of an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign.

New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has the job of getting the Lilywhites back to the heights they reached under Mauricio Pochettino.

Last season, Tottenham finished a lowly eighth in the Premier League table and, once again, failed to pick up a trophy.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Now, according to a report in The Athletic, the new Spurs manager is looking at a player Pochettino apparently wanted in 2019.

They claim that Spurs are looking at West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen as a potential alternative to Harvey Barnes.

However, the report stressed that “there is an acceptance that West Ham are unlikely to sell” the 26-year-old.

Back in January 2019, The Mirror reported that Pochettino, the Tottenham boss at the time, had his eyes on Bowen.

At the time, he was playing for Hull City, and his price tag was reportedly around £12million.

Last year, reports suggested West Ham had placed a £75million price tag on Bowen to deter Liverpool.

Our view

Tottenham could certainly do with bolstering their attacking ranks, and Bowen is a top player.

Indeed, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp previously described him as “unbelievable“.

However, “unlikely to sell” is an understatement to say the least.

Let’s face it, Spurs probably have more chance of signing Erling Haaland than Bowen.

As we all know, there’s a huge rivalry between Tottenham and the Hammers, and Bowen is currently Mr West Ham.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The supporters’ fallout from selling him to Spurs would be unfathomable. Club and player probably won’t go there.

In addition, Tottenham aren’t in Europe next season, while the Hammers are in the Europa League.

Spurs would stand a much, much better chance of signing Barnes.

He’s likely to be sold and he wouldn’t be joining from a bitter rival.