Tottenham Hotspur must now set their sights on potential replacements for Harry Kane.

The Spurs talisman is edging closer to a move to Bayern Munich ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

Speaking at his press conference, Ange Postecoglou said it basically looks like the move is now going to happen.

With that in mind, Tottenham will need to quickly turn their attention to targets who can fill Kane’s shoes.

One report from Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb suggests Spurs have set their sights on Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic.

Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Marco Piccari, speaking to TMW Radio, believes that the Serbian is on the list at Tottenham.

Indeed, Vlahovic could quickly become someone Spurs start chasing, he suggested.

“It is clear that Tottenham could really open up an interesting scenario for Juventus,” said Piccari.

“Because Vlahovic is also in their sights.”

‘A top striker in the coming years’

Vlahovic is certainly the right calibre of player to come in at Spurs as a replacement for Kane.

At 23, he’s got plenty of years ahead of him, but is also very experienced and has an impressive record.

The great Kylian Mbappe is a big fan of Vlahovic.

In 2022, he told Football Italia: “Vlahovic is a quality striker, he is one of the best of his generation. He can do much better going forward, he has so much to give.

“He has already shown so much, Only time will tell, but I don’t think it is a big risk for me to say that he will be a top striker in the coming years.”

Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

At the same time, Vlahovic’s future at Juve is uncertain at present.

The Serbia international joined to much fanfare from Fiorentina for around £67million in January 2022.

He was a goal machine for the Florence-based outfit, but hasn’t quite hit those heights since his move.

In addition, Juve are apparently keen on Romelu Lukaku, which would see Vlahovic go down the pecking order.

As per JuveFC.com, ‘Vlahovic has faced difficulties in adapting to the tactical demands of Max Allegri’s system.

‘In contrast, the club views Romelu Lukaku as an ideal striker for their playing style.’