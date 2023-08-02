Tottenham eyeing ‘complete’ £50m forward who’s faster than Haaland

Tottenham Hotspur may unfortunately find themselves needing to replace Harry Kane in the coming weeks.

The Spurs striker has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich in recent weeks.

And according to Sky Sports, all parties are confident that a deal to take Kane away from Tottenham will happen.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

With that in mind, Spurs are currently being linked with a host of forward in case the worst happens.

The Daily Mail, for instance, have reported that Tottenham are eyeing Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson.

Spurs are apparently weighing up a move for the 22-year-old in the event that Kane leaves.

Forest reportedly value Johnson at £50million, while Tottenham are apparently willing to pay £35million plus add-ons.

It’s noted that Steve Cooper is keen to keep hold of the Welshman, but Forest have to be ‘realistic’ due to FFP.

Star in the making

Obviously losing Kane would be a huge blow for Tottenham, and it would be emotional too, but Spurs would need to quickly find a replacement.

In Johnson, Tottenham would be getting themselves a top talent who has enjoyed a similar trajectory to Kane at his boyhood club.

Johnson joined the City Ground club’s academy as a youngster and rose through the ranks.

He made his debut three years ago. Since then, he has clocked up 105 appearances, 29 goals and 12 assists for the Reds.

Johnson would certainly be a good shout for Tottenham. He is extremely talented, has a high ceiling, and is proven in the Premier League.

Total Football Analysis described the 22-year-old as a “complete” forward.

Meanwhile, The Mirror noted in March 2023 that he had clocked up the highest speed in the top flight.

His 36.70kph put him higher up than the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

And if we’re talking tenuous links with Spurs, Johnson is part of the same agency as Tottenham ace Ryan Sessegnon.

Obviously whoever was to replace Kane would have some gargantuan shoes to fill.

However, Johnson certainly has what it takes to develop into the role if he were to join Spurs.