Tottenham eyeing bid for Loic Bade if Sevilla move falls through











Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Loic Bade this summer – just a few months after he left Nottingham Forest without making a single appearance for the club.

That is according to the Sunday Mirror (23/4; page 74), who suggest that Spurs are ready to make a move for the Frenchman should Sevilla decide against making his loan permanent.

Photo by Fermin Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

It has been a bizarre campaign for the 23-year-old. He left Rennes on loan to join Nottingham Forest in the summer. It appeared to be another coup for the newly-promoted side.

Tottenham eyeing Loic Bade

However, his time at the City Ground came to an end in January as he left before he had made a single appearance for Steve Cooper’s side. And he ended up joining Sevilla.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

He has had a much better time in Spain. And the Sunday Mirror (23/4; page 74) reports that he is now attracting the attention of Tottenham.

Sevilla have the option to make his move permanent for £10 million. But the Sunday Mirror suggests that they may have to win the Europa League to be able to fund the move.

And should they miss out, Tottenham – and others – are preparing to pounce.

Of course, it has been evident for some time just how important this summer window is for Tottenham. They need to appoint a new manager. They need to get to the bottom of what is happening with Harry Kane. And they need quite the overhaul amongst the squad.

Defence is definitely one area which needs significant improvements. And Loic Bade is one player on their radar.

It would appear that he would not cost a huge amount for a club such as Tottenham. So it will be interesting to see if Spurs keep a close eye on how Sevilla fare in the semi-finals of the Europa League.