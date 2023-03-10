Tottenham to consider appointing Paulo Fonseca yet again to replace Antonio Conte











Tottenham could be looking for a new manager in the coming weeks as the situation with Antonio Conte gets bleaker by the week.

Conte returned from illness to take his seat back in the dugout against AC Milan this week. However, it was the same old story for Tottenham, who struggled to make chances and exited Europe with a whimper again.

A number of reports have suggested Conte’s time with Spurs is coming to an end. With that, a number of managers are being linked with the job.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

And according to The Times, one of the names in contention to become Conte’s replacement at Tottenham is a certain Paulo Fonseca.

Fonseca, 50, has been linked with the Tottenham manager’s job before. Indeed, Daniel Levy was said to have wanted to appoint Fonseca before the club went for Antonio Conte.

The Portuguese coach is currently in charge of Lille. Fonseca signed a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 club last summer.

However, the Tottenham job could be of interest to Fonseca given how close he was to getting it before. And if Levy still likes him like he did before Conte, then that could swing things in his favour.

TBR’s View: Paulo Fonseca ship may have sailed for Tottenham

Tottenham aren’t half getting themselves into a bit of a mess over this manager scenario. What looked like the dream appointment in Antonio Conte has become a nightmare again.

Conte looks like he’s given up already. Last night was as telling a performance as ever to point towards this Spurs side not functioning under Conte’s management.

However, whether Paulo Fonseca is the right man to take over is up for huge debate. There was obviously a reason Fonseca didn’t get the job before, and that will stick with some Spurs fans.

Of course, it’s just about getting the right person and if Levy does decide it finally is Fonseca, then it could be worth it.

Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images