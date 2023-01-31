Tottenham explored move for Southampton youngster Thierry Small











Tottenham Hotspur explored a deal for Southampton youngster Thierry Small but failed to agree a fee or personal terms for the 18-year-old, according to The Athletic’s live transfer blog.

Of course, for much of the January transfer window, there has been one full-back Spurs fans have had their eye on. And it does indeed appear that they are closing in on signing Pedro Porro.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

But there is another name Tottenham have looked at on the other flank.

Tottenham explored deal for Thierry Small

The Athletic reports that Small is set to join St Mirren on loan after Southampton recalled him from Port Vale. But it appears that he could have had the chance to move elsewhere in the Premier League.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

In fact, the report claims that Tottenham were looking at a permanent move for the teenager. However, terms proved to be a problem with both the Saints and the player. So that move may be on ice for the time-being.

Spurs have been working on bolstering their youth ranks in recent times. And they have recently announced a deal for Chelsea youngster Jude Soonsup-Bell.

Small has made one appearance for both Southampton and former club Everton. He can play at both left-back and left-wing. And he has even played up front out on loan.

Perhaps Spurs will be keeping one eye on how he gets on over the rest of the season.