Tottenham defensive target wants PL move; could cost Spurs under £20m

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a host of defenders in recent weeks.

Spurs have enjoyed a promising close season, bringing in Ange Postecoglou and making some shrewd signings.

However, Tottenham could still do with bolstering their defensive ranks amid errors in pre-season matches.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Spurs have been heavily linked with the likes of Edmond Tapsoba, Micky van de Ven and Victor Nelsson.

However, another reported Tottenham defensive target has now issued a come-get-me plea to the Premier League.

The player in question is Jonathan Tah, who German outlet BILD linked with the Lilywhites earlier this summer.

Kicker have now reported that Tah ‘wants to leave’ Bayer Leverkusen this summer to prove himself in the Premier League.

He apparently made the decision in January and is sticking to it. Indeed, that’s why he chose a new agent in the winter.

Although Tah’s €18million release clause expired earlier this month, he shouldn’t cost much more than that, added the report.

Kicker also quote the reported Spurs target as saying: “The market is still open. Anything can happen.

“Of course, I’m aware of what I have here, and I appreciate that. But I’m the same open and listen to other things.

“There was also interest from other leagues, but it has always been my goal to play in the Premier League at some point.

“Because it’s simply the best league. Competing at this level is attractive, of course also at my age.”

Our view

Tottenham may need more than one defender to bolster their shaky back line ahead of the new season.

Luckily, there are several quality centre-backs who not only appear to be available, but aren’t overly expensive either.

For instance, Van de Ven reportedly has a £30million price tag, while Victor Nelsson is said to cost £21million.

Tah is apparently even cheaper. According to the above report, he shouldn’t cost much more than about £15.4million.

Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Tottenham now have a good opportunity to bring in an experienced and talented defender for a bargain fee.

At 27, the 6ft 4in colossus is very much in his prime, and he has considerable experience at the highest level.

The ‘dominant‘ player has over 300 senior appearances for Leverkusen and has also won 16 caps for Germany.

Tah’s height and physicality would stand him in good stead in the Premier League.

Indeed, there have been comparisons to Virgil van Dijk and Dayot Upamecano, two of the best defenders in the game.