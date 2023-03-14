Tottenham could've signed £93m player for free but Conte said no - journalist











Massimo Brambati has made a shock claim that Tottenham Hotspur turned down an opportunity to sign Paul Pogba for free last summer.

The French World Cup winner, who cost Manchester United £93 million (Guardian) in 2016, ran his contract down and decided to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer at the end of last season.

Pogba returned to Juventus, but if Brambati is to be believed, he actually wanted to join Spurs.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba wanted to join Tottenham but Antonio Conte said no

Pogba’s time at Manchester United came to a sad end.

When the Frenchman joined the club back in 2016, he was expected by many to become a superstar at Old Trafford. He definitely had his good moments there, but he didn’t live up to the massive hype he came in with.

Manchester United wanted to keep hold of him last summer, but Pogba decided he’d had enough. He refused to sign a new contract and began to look for a new club.

Brambati has now claimed that his first choice was a move to North London to join Conte at Tottenham. Fabio Paratici apparently presented the idea to the Spurs boss, but he quickly dismissed it.

The retired Italian defender turned pundit told TMW: “I know that his first choice was Antonio Conte’s Tottenham but the technician said no to Paratici about this option.”

Photo credit should read OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

Can you imagine Paul Pogba at Tottenham?

The Frenchman, when he’s fit and in form, is one of the best midfielders in the world. He’s capable of winning games on his own and he’d be an unbelievable addition to most clubs.

However, after his time at Manchester United, it’s no real surprise that Conte decided against signing him last summer, even though he was available on a free transfer.

Pogba has had an injury-hit campaign at Juventus since his return to Turin. He has played just 35 minutes of football. Looking back, Spurs fans will all agree that Conte made the right decision.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

