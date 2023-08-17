Journalist Charlie Eccleshare has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur could wait until January to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Eccleshare has been speaking on The View From The Lane podcast and shared an update on Tottenham’s search for a new striker.

Spurs kicked off a new era under Ange Postecoglou on Sunday with a 2-2 draw against Brentford.

Of course, Tottenham were without their all-time top goalscorer after Harry Kane secured a move to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

It’s left Spurs on the lookout for a new forward player this summer and Brentford’s Ivan Toney has been heavily linked.

Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

The striker is currently serving a ban after breaching FA gambling rules and will be sidelined until January 16, 2024.

But Eccleshare has suggested that Toney could become an option for Tottenham in the January window, especially if they don’t sign a striker this summer.

Tottenham could move for Toney

Eccleshare claims Tottenham could revisit their interest in Toney should they fail to snap up a striker target over the next couple of weeks.

“One big name that could come in and replace Kane is Ivan Toney,” he said. “That’s a really intriguing one they’re going to revisit potentially in January, obviously with him being banned until then.”

“I do also like that idea if they can’t [sign Gift Orban], Toney in January is a really intriguing one to revisit,” the journalist added.

“I think he is absolutely brilliant at what he does and scores a ton of goals.”

Spurs have been linked with a host of names as they bid to replace Kane before the window shuts.

The likes of Gift Orban, Brennan Johnson and Jonathan David are all reportedly of interest to Postecoglou.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

But they may just be better served to wait until January if it meant they could land Toney.

The 27-year-old is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League and his all-round game would suit Postecoglou’s system down to a tee.

Valued at around £50 million by the Bees, Toney certainly has the ability to come in and replace Kane’s output.

Of course, that would mean Tottenham have to stick with their current options until January. But Richarlison and Heung-Min Son could certainly do a decent job through the middle up until this point, which could mean Spurs look at bringing in another wide forward.