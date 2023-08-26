Tottenham could yet look to swoop for 31-goal striker before deadline day

Tottenham Hotspur are currently flying high, but with the transfer window closing next week, there’s still scope to bring in more players.

Spurs are yet to bring in a replacement for Harry Kane. Even though goals have come in from elsewhere, they could yet consider another centre-forward.

Calciomercato has now rekindled speculation regarding a player Tottenham have reportedly been eyeing this summer.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

The Italian outlet claims Spurs could potentially make a late approach for Porto striker Mehdi Taremi.

Apparently, there’s still a track to England open for the 31-year-old, who has suitors in the Premier League and ‘in particular’ Tottenham.

However, there is one potential stumbling block for Spurs and any other suitors with regards to signing Taremi.

Apparently, because Porto only own 85 percent of his rights, they want to secure as big a fee as possible to maximise the amount on their end.

They are reportedly demanding €25-30million (£21.5-25.8million), a figure that nobody has reached yet. For instance, AC Milan have apparently offered €15million plus bonuses.

Our view

Tottenham could certainly do with bolstering their centre-forward ranks. Richarlison is struggling to score and Alejo Veliz looks more like one for the future.

By contrast, Taremi is a veteran striker with experience at the highest level of the game, and capable of ‘ridiculous‘ goals.

He has over 300 competitive senior appearances at club level, as well as 66 caps – and 33 goals – for Iran.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Last season, Taremi registered 31 goals and 14 assists in 51 games. That’s almost one goal contribution every match.

However, Tottenham surely won’t want to pay over the odds for a striker in his 30s with no prior Premier League experience.

With that in mind, Spurs would likely look to talk Porto down on their valuation. But based on the above report, they may not be too flexible.