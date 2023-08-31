Tottenham could wait to sign £30m striker now, 2024 bid possible

Journalist Sami Mokbel has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur could wait until next year to sign Gent striker Gift Orban.

Mokbel spoke on the Last Word on Spurs on Wednesday evening and shared an update on Tottenham’s search for a new forward.

Ange Postecoglou looks set to at least attempt to bring in an attacking signing before tomorrow’s deadline, with Brennan Johnson the club’s top target.

Many expected Spurs to target an out-and-out striker after Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Indeed, Gent’s Gift Orban emerged as a genuine target for Tottenham after Kane’s departure.

But speculation surrounding a move for the 21-year-old has cooled and Mokbel believes Spurs could revisit their interest at a later stage.

Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

Tottenham could move for Orban next year

Speaking on the LWOS, Mokbel confirmed that Spurs’ interest in signing Orban is genuine but they are targeting a wide player before tomorrow’s deadline.

“Gift Orban is a player that has been linked heavily and I think that interest is genuine from my understanding,” the journalist said.

“It may be one now that is slightly put on the back burner. I think the interest won’t go, it’ll continue and it may be one to resurrect in future windows.

“But right now, they’re trying to get two wide players and one of those is a player who’s versatile who could play through the middle. And maybe a midfielder would be the priority right now.”

Photo by Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Orban has impressed in Belgium for Gent having netted 21 goals in 20 games last season.

The Nigerian striker has got off to a flyer this time around too having bagged six goals in seven games.

It was certainly a surprise to see Tottenham cool their interest in the striker given he could be available for around £30 million.

Richarlison hasn’t exactly hit the ground running this season either as he’s yet to score in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Spurs seem to be prioritising a move for a more versatile forward at this stage, which would explain their interest in Johnson.

But judging by Mokbel’s comments, Tottenham could revisit their interest in Orban next year.