Ben Jacobs has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur would consider moving for Lille striker Jonathan David should Harry Kane leave this summer.

The journalist took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon and shared an update on Kane’s future amid interest from Bayern Munich.

Kane’s future has dominated the headlines during the early stages of the transfer window, with the likes of Bayern, Real Madrid and Manchester United all credited with an interest.

The Bundesliga giants are the only side to firm up their interest in the England captain so far and The Athletic reported they submitted a £60 million bid last week.

Of course, Bayern’s initial proposal falls well short of Tottenham’s valuation. But they are reportedly readying another offer for Kane.

And with Kane’s future at Spurs looking uncertain, Jacobs has named Jonathan David as a possible replacement for the striker.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham could move for David

Jacobs insisted that Tottenham remain ‘calm’ over Kane’s future, despite interest from Bayern.

Ange Postecoglou is even planning for next season with Kane at the club, but Bayern are hoping he helps to force a move.

And if Kane does end up leaving Spurs before the window shuts, David would come under consideration.

David has enjoyed an exceptional campaign in France with Lille as he netted 24 times in Ligue 1.

The 23-year-old has also impressed for Canada, scoring 24 times in 40 international caps.

Spurs will be desperate to keep hold of their all-time top goalscorer and unless Bayern up their offer significantly, it would be a surprise to see Kane leave this summer.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Nevertheless, it makes sense for Tottenham to have some kind of plan in place should Kane depart over the coming weeks.

David would be a brilliant option for Spurs and at 23, he’s widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe right now.