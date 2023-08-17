Tottenham could still sell 27-year-old after he played against Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur could still decide to sell Davinson Sanchez this summer should a ‘good offer’ arrive for the defender.

That’s according to The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare, who’s been speaking on The View From The Lane podcast about Spurs’ summer business.

Tottenham have enjoyed a busy summer window so far as they have moved to bolster some key areas, including central defence.

Spurs snapped up Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg for around £43 million last week, with the Dutchman making his debut against Brentford on Sunday.

But Ange Postecoglou has already admitted that he would like to bring in another centre-back before the window closes.

For that to happen, Spurs will have to move some of their current options on and Davinson Sanchez is one name who has been heavily linked with a departure this summer.

The 27-year-old has impressed during pre-season and came off the bench on Saturday to replace Cristian Romero after the Argentine picked up a head injury.

And despite catching the eye in his last two outings, Eccleshare claims Tottenham are still open to selling Sanchez.

Sanchez could still leave Tottenham

Speaking on the VFTL podcast, Eccleshare claimed that Spurs are currently focused on outgoings before making a move for another centre-back.

And if they receive a decent offer for Sanchez, they would still be happy to sell the defender.

“Davinson Sanchez has obviously played well and come back into the picture,” the journalist said. “But my understanding is a good offer and he’d still be available.”

Sanchez seems well-suited to Postecoglou’s system due to his pace and ability to play in a high line.

The Colombian has performed well under the Aussie boss so far, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move on this summer.

Spurs are desperate to upgrade their options at centre-back and while Sanchez’s recent form has been encouraging, he’s yet to produce on a consistent basis in North London.

Nevertheless, he seems to be above Eric Dier in the pecking order for the time being and it will be intriguing to see if either of the duo are offloaded.