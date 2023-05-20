Tottenham could sell £15m player this summer amid Chelsea rumours - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur could decide to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer amid rumours linking him with a move to Chelsea.

The Dane has been one of Spurs’ most important players ever since he joined them from Southampton for £15 million back in the summer of 2020 (Sky Sports).

However, journalist Dean Jones believes Hojbjerg’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is ‘unstable now, as per his comments on GiveMeSport.

Tottenham could sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg amid Chelsea rumours

A shock rumour popped up out of nowhere this week that soon-to-be Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer.

The Dane will enter the final two years of his contract soon, which is usually the ideal time for a club to sell.

Pochettino hasn’t even been announced yet, so the Hojbjerg to Chelsea links are all just speculation at the moment. However, journalist Dean Jones has claimed that the midfielder’s future at Spurs is ‘unstable’, suggesting he could well be sold this summer.

Speaking about the Chelsea rumours, Jones said: “Hojbjerg’s own future does seem a little unstable at Tottenham, so maybe he is up for grabs.

“I can understand there would be concerns around this. If the interest (from Chelsea) was genuine, then you’ve got to trust the vision I guess. Pochettino is going to know from his time watching football in the past year who are the players who are going to work in different teams.

“Sometimes it’s the ones that seem very unobvious that are the ones they turn to.”

TBR View:

This is a really tricky decision for Tottenham.

With Rodrigo Bentancur out till November and Yves Bissouma not showing the kind of performances he displayed at Brighton, Hojbjerg is one of Spurs’ most important midfielders.

However, on the flip side, an argument can be made that Oliver Skipp, Pape Matar Sarr and Bissouma himself are good enough to replace the Dane.

That could well open the door for an exit this summer, but all will depend on who the new Tottenham manager will be.

