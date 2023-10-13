Tottenham could potentially sign the new Declan Rice for less than £20m

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a very exciting midfield talent in recent days.

According to 90Min, Spurs have made contact over Royal Antwerp teenager Arthur Vermeeren.

The outlet claims Tottenham are in the race for the 18-year-old alongside many of Europe’s big boys.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are apparently in pursuit of Vermeeren.

Better still, Antwerp have a price tag of just £15million on their player, according to TEAMtalk.

Tottenham could theoretically sign a player deemed the new Andres Iniesta or Xavi for a bargain price.

The likelihood is there could be a bidding war breaking out, but nonetheless, £15million is a great starting point.

‘Fantastic level’

Vermeeren is a top talent who has been backed for stardom.

He has already made 49 appearances for Antwerp and has been called up to the Belgium senior squad.

In terms of player comparisons, football.london has likened Vermeeren to Declan Rice.

‘Vermeeren is a cross between a traditional holding midfielder and a box-to-box midfielder,’ they say.

‘A little similar to Arsenal club-record signing Declan Rice in that respect.’

And Marc Overmars has even compared Vermeeren to Barcelona icons Andres Iniesta and Xavi.

“I have no doubt that he has a fantastic level,” he told Cadena Ser, as per The Express.

“The first time I saw him he reminded me of Xavi and (Andres) Iniesta, a footballer of the same profile.”

Tottenham are certainly on the right track and bringing in such a talented player – for less than £20million potentially – would be another step in the right direction.