Tottenham could now move to sign £52m midfielder who Arsenal nearly got on deadline day - journalist











Tottenham and Arsenal could be set for a transfer tussle over Martin Zubimendi when the summer window opens.

Fabrizio Romano said in a video on his YouTube channel that the Gunners considered triggering the midfielder’s release clause on deadline day.

That was when their frantic search for a midfielder led them to get Jorginho from Chelsea, after failing to get Moises Caicedo as well.

Now, journalist Ben Jacobs has told Caught Offside that Spurs could enter the battle for the £52 million man in the summer.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Jacobs says Tottenham and Arsenal could battle for Zubimendi

He wrote: “Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi will draw plenty of summer interest, too. He’s so calm on the ball and an intelligent defender, who also wins his fair share of aerial duels and second balls.

“Suitors in January were told to pay Zubimendi’s €60m release clause or no deal would be done. And the player himself wasn’t really pushing for a move.

“He only signed a new five-year deal at the club in October. But a transfer is very possible come summer, especially considering Zubimendi wasn’t willing to have his release clause raised. That makes him attainable on the market.

“Barcelona coach Xavi also admires Zubimendi, though it remains to be seen if the finances are workable to proceed. Keep an eye on Tottenham and Manchester United as well.”

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo report Zubimendi’s preferred next step in his career is a move to the Premier League.

He recently earned praise from none other than Barcelona manager Xavi, who called the Spaniard a ‘great‘ midfielder – and he knows a thing or two about what it takes to be one.

It remains to be seen what the midfielder decides to do, although you would expect that Spurs would need Champions League football in order to have any chance of winning this particular race.