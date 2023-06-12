Tottenham could now appoint ‘amazing’ 51-year-old alongside Postecoglou

Tottenham might be keeping Ryan Mason on the books under Ange Postecoglou but they are also searching for more backroom staff as well.

According to The Telegraph, Spurs are once again letting Mason take on a role in the first-team under the new manager, who is believed to be impressed with Mason after speaking to him.

But according to that same report, Tottenham are also now considering bringing in former Real Madrid coach, Paul Clement.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham considering appointing Paul Clement

Clement was last in work as part of Frank Lampard’s staff when he was at Everton. He is widely considered one of the best assistant coaches in the game, having worked successfully alongside Carlo Ancelotti for much of his career.

His ventures into management haven’t been too inspiring, though. However, he did help Swansea to safety back in 2017 which led to him being branded as a ‘pretty amazing’ coach by his players.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are looking to bring in a coaching staff to assist new manager Postecoglou.

There had been interest in some of his team from Celtic but they are likely to remain at Parkhead for now. Clement, then, is being considered alongside Mason and more to help bolster the ranks.

A smart appointment

While his time as an actual manager hasn’t been great in the main, there is no doubting the pedigree that Paul Clement has.

He has coached some of the world’s very best players and even won the Champions League with Real Madrid back in 2014.

In terms of experienced first-team coaches who won’t be fazed by the challenge, Clement is the ideal man for Spurs to go for.

Postecoglou’s influence will be obvious. But he needs coaches to implement his ideas on the training ground and Clement is more than qualified enough to do that.